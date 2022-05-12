Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $373,910.91

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $373,910.91 and $24.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,711.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.24 or 0.00735732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00181250 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001444 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.