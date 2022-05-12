Ternoa Achieves Market Cap of $10.37 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Ternoa has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $597,015.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00562343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 1.97472040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.63 or 0.06998062 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,519,211 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

