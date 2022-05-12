Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRC in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BRCC stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75. BRC has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

