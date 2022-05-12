Tellurian’s (TELL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TELL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

