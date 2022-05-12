Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.98. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 39,208 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

