Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives $0.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

Several research firms recently commented on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.51) to €0.37 ($0.39) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $2.76 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

