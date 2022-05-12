TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1,140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of TEGNA worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 38.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

