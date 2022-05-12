Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.54 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

