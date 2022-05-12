Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 616.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $143.11. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

