Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after buying an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

