Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

