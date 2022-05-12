Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Mills were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

