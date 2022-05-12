Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.82 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.