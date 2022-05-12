Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illumina were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,974,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $213.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.77.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

