Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 34,597 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,440,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $52,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $139.39 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.85.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

