Tdam USA Inc. Sells 169 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $60,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

