Tdam USA Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.44. 27,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

