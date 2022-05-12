Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $226.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

