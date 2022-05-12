TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.37 billion. TD SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $62.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,609. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $95.38. 12,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

