TD Securities Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James set a C$58.50 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.26.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$56.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.40. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last quarter.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.