TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $126,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,423,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 101,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.