TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $126,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,423,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 101,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.