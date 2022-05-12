TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,630 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,630 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $108,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,396,806 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 154,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,971. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

