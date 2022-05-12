TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,264 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $85,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.89. 32,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

