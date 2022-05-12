TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,764 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $76,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,512. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.