TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $88,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.52 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

