TD Asset Management Inc. Has $96.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,850 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $96,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,467. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

