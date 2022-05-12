TD Asset Management Inc. Has $93.65 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Domino’s Pizza worth $93,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.50. 6,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,891. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.51 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

