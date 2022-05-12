TD Asset Management Inc. Has $73.92 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $73,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.54. 9,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,535. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

