TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 352,370 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $116,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $16,061,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

