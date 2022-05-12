TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 436,440 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,440 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Ceridian HCM worth $95,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

