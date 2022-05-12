TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 368,729 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,729 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $101,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 392,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $64.75. 38,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.