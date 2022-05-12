TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 143,719 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Keysight Technologies worth $122,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. 5,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

