Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.84

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 1435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

