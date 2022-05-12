Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.84

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 1435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
