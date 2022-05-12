Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.40).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.71. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 120.20 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In other news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.76), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($20,204.41). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($96,099.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.