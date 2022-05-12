Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

TRGP opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

