Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $27.16. Tapestry shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 50,540 shares traded.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $3,050,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

