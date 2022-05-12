Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 51107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.03.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

