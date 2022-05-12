Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $2,413,754.24 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Talos Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.