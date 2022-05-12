Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.
TAK traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 2,407,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.56.
A number of analysts have commented on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
