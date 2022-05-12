Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

TAK traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 2,407,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

A number of analysts have commented on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 365,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,757,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

