Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $152.63 and a 52-week high of $283.49.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

