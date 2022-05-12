Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $152.63 and a 52-week high of $283.49.
About Taiyo Yuden (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.