Tachyon Protocol Hits Market Cap of $5.01 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $499,643.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

