Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.89.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

