Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.56

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 1783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $802.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

