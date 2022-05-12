SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $19,727.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00183297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015860 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00282934 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,122,278 coins and its circulating supply is 124,567,741 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.