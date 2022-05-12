Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.79

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 157926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYIEY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Symrise from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Symrise from €106.00 ($111.58) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

About Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.