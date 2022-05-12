Symbol (XYM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.78 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $356.80 million and $18.78 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00588567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,109.04 or 1.97039870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029348 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,929.37 or 0.06775415 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

