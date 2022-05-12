Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.80 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 737,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 127,366 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $4,760,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Switch by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,953,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 87.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,188,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.