Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 670.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. Switch has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 737,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 127,366 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Switch by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,953,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,037,000 after buying an additional 129,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 87.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,188,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.