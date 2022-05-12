Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $140.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 87.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,176,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,116,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,134,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

