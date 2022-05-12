Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $140.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 87.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday.
Ziff Davis stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $147.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,176,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,116,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,134,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.