Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,816. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

